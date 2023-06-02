1445 – White Heads in Wheat…Upcoming Change in the Weather

Grain Market Update, Crop Progress and Risk Management

White Heads in Wheat

Change in the Weather Pattern

00:01:06 – Grain Market Update, Crop Progress and Risk Management: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins the show with a grain market update. He discusses crop progress, the Brazilian corn crop and risk management.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:06 – White Heads in Wheat: K-State wheat production specialist, Romulo Lollato, continues today’s show with different causes of white heads in wheat. There are many reasons producers could be seeing white in their fields.

Possible Causes for White Heads in Wheat Article

00:23:05 – Change in the Weather Pattern: Rounding out this week’s shows is Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, with a weather update. Chip says there is hope that Kansas will soon see a change in the weather pattern.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

