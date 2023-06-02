Agriculture Today

1445 – White Heads in Wheat…Upcoming Change in the Weather

  • Grain Market Update, Crop Progress and Risk Management
  • White Heads in Wheat
  • Change in the Weather Pattern

 

00:01:06 – Grain Market Update, Crop Progress and Risk Management: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins the show with a grain market update. He discusses crop progress, the Brazilian corn crop and risk management.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:06 – White Heads in Wheat: K-State wheat production specialist, Romulo Lollato, continues today’s show with different causes of white heads in wheat. There are many reasons producers could be seeing white in their fields.

Possible Causes for White Heads in Wheat Article

 

00:23:05 – Change in the Weather Pattern: Rounding out this week’s shows is Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, with a weather update. Chip says there is hope that Kansas will soon see a change in the weather pattern.  

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

