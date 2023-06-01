The Jayhawker Podcast

The voice of the Kansas Jayhawks, Brian Hanni!

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we have Brian Hanni on to talk about new leaders in Kansas basketball, the highly anticipated Kansas football season and the annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic happening June 8th.

Below is a link to get involved and donate. Whatever you can donate goes directly to families facing a medical diagnosis like cancer. The money covers medical bills and travel expenses to see specialists. It helps to ease the financial burden places on families, and helps them focus on what matters: getting better.

https://rockchalkroundballclassic.com/get-involved/#donate

