Mitchell County Election Filings For City, School & Extension Board Positions – Updated 5/31/2023

The filing deadline is June 1st at noon at the Mitchell County Clark’s Office. The cost to file to run for elected office is $20.

City of Beloit – Mayor and 3 council positions open

Have Filed-

Mayor – Thomas Naasz and Rick Brown

Council Members – Andrew Grabon, Todd Adolph & Lee McMillan

City of Cawker City – 3 council positions open

Have filed-

Council Members – Douglas Bader, Bob Kastrup & Carl Suter

City of Glen Elder – 3 council positions open

Have filed-

Council Members – Kevin Noller, William Robert Kastrup & Landen Cleveland

City of Hunter – Mayor and 5 council positions open

Have filed-

Mayor – Bradley Nitsch

Council Members – 5 positions open

City of Simpson – Mayor and 5 council positions open

Nobody has filed for any position

City of Tipton- 3 council positions open

Have filed-

Council Members – Jarrod Shivers and Jessica Krier

USD 272 Waconda – Positions 1, 2, 3, and 7 open

Have filed –

Position #1 – Chandra Doane

Position #2- Ian Frasier

Position #3 – Brandi Duskie

Position #4 – (Unexpired Term) Open

Position #5 – Open

USD 273 Beloit – Positions 1, 2, 3, and 7 open

Have filed –

Position #1 – Amber Krier

Position #2 – Tony Thompson

Position #3 – Kelsey Adams

Position #7 – Jonathan Stillwell

Post Rock Extension Board – Positions 1 and 2

No one has filed for either position