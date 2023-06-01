Mitchell County Election Filings For City, School & Extension Board Positions – Updated 5/31/2023

The filing deadline is June 1st at noon at the Mitchell County Clark’s Office. The cost to file to run for elected office is $20.
City of Beloit – Mayor and 3 council positions open
Have Filed-
Mayor – Thomas Naasz and Rick Brown
Council Members – Andrew Grabon, Todd Adolph & Lee McMillan
City of Cawker City – 3 council positions open
Have filed-
Council Members – Douglas Bader, Bob Kastrup & Carl Suter
City of Glen Elder – 3 council positions open
Have filed-
Council Members – Kevin Noller, William Robert Kastrup & Landen Cleveland
City of Hunter – Mayor and 5 council positions open
Have filed-
Mayor – Bradley Nitsch
Council Members – 5 positions open
City of Simpson – Mayor and 5 council positions open
Nobody has filed for any position
City of Tipton- 3 council positions open
Have filed-
Council Members – Jarrod Shivers and Jessica Krier
USD 272 Waconda – Positions 1, 2, 3, and 7 open
Have filed –
Position #1 – Chandra Doane
Position #2- Ian Frasier
Position #3 – Brandi Duskie
Position #4 – (Unexpired Term) Open
Position #5 – Open
USD 273 Beloit – Positions 1, 2, 3, and 7 open
Have filed –
Position #1 – Amber Krier
Position #2 – Tony Thompson
Position #3 – Kelsey Adams
Position #7 – Jonathan Stillwell
Post Rock Extension Board – Positions 1 and 2
No one has filed for either position