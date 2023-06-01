Kansas News

Man arrested for alleged ATM theft in several Kansas counties

HARVEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) with the help of federal, state, and local law enforcement, arrested a man following a lengthy multi-state investigation into ATM theft at colleges and universities.

On Thursday, June 1, at approximately 11 a.m., Michael W. Friess, 38, of Wichita, was arrested after surrendering to KBI agents and KHP troopers. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail on multiple arrest warrants.

Between December 2022 and February 2023, the KBI investigated thefts involving a suspect who broke into Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) located on college campuses and stole the money they contained. The thefts occurred at campuses in several Kansas counties. The same suspect also broke into rural fire departments and stole lifesaving rescue equipment.

As a result of the collaborative efforts of numerous agencies, a suspect was identified. Law enforcement agencies participating in this case were: the Park City Police Department, North Newton Police Department, Hesston Police Department, Concordia Police Department, Baldwin City Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Labette County Sheriff’s Office, Lindsborg Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Police Department, Wichita State University Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State University Police Department, Tonkawa Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The McPherson County Attorney’s Office, Harvey County Attorney’s Office, Cloud County Attorney’s Office, Shawnee County Attorney’s Office, Douglas County Attorney’s Office and the Labette County Attorney’s Office also assisted.

Friess was arrested for charges in the following arrest warrants:

Cloud County – Burglary, criminal damage to property (value of more than $25,000), theft (value of $1,500 to $25,000)

Shawnee County – Burglary (non-residential), theft (value $1,500 to $25,000)

Harvey County – Aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts of burglary (non-residential), theft of property/services (value of $1,500 to $25,000), criminal damage to property (value of less than $1,000)

McPherson County – Two counts of criminal damage to property (value $1,500 to $25,000), burglary (non-residential)

Friess is also facing multiple criminal charges in Oklahoma, and additional charges are expected.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing.

