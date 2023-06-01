2023 Kansas Volleyball Association All-Star Squads Released

The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2023 All Star squads. The annual All Star match will be held this year on June 3, 2023, at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus. Match time will be 4:30 pm.

The players selected are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to fill the squads. Based on achievements, positions, classifications, collegiate plans and availability the squads are determined and divided into two teams which should provide for a very competitive match.

This year’s participants are:

BLUE TEAM

Kori Arnold – Hillsboro HS

Keala Wilson – Ell-Saline HS

Brailee Bogle – Wichita NW HS

Shelbi Wilson – Labette County HS

Lindsay Cure – Goodland HS

Bella Hedke – Marysville HS

McKenzie Fairchild – Andale HS

Campbell Hague – Cheney HS

Addyson Holthaus – Nemaha Central HS

Skylar Weaver – Lansing HS

Sydney Swingle – Attica HS

Emery May – Andale HS

Josie McLean – Hutchinson HS

BLUE COACHES

Sandy Arnold – Hillsoboro HS

Sarah Johnson – Silver Lake HS

Kayla Weidert – Andover Central

RED TEAM

Payton Benoit – Wichita NW HS

Ryleigh Stuhlsatz – Garden Plain HS

Kyra Johnson – Doniphan West HS

Heather Schemper – Phillipsburg HS

Allie Paulsen – Andover Central HS

Massey Holle – Hanover HS

Brooklyn Deleye – Washburn Rural HS

Maliyah Johnson – Hutchinson HS

Maddie Schrandt – Andale HS

Megan Wright – Clay Center HS Liana McGonigle – Sedgwick HS

RED COACHES

Kaylie Bergkamp – Andale HS

Amy Hoffsommer – Olathe West HS

Gina Peek – Lebo HS