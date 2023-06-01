2023 Kansas Volleyball Association All-Star Squads Released

The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2023 All Star squads. The annual All Star match will be held this year on June 3, 2023, at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus. Match time will be 4:30 pm.
The players selected are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to fill the squads. Based on achievements, positions, classifications, collegiate plans and availability the squads are determined and divided into two teams which should provide for a very competitive match.
This year’s participants are:
BLUE TEAM
- Kori Arnold – Hillsboro HS
- Keala Wilson – Ell-Saline HS
- Brailee Bogle – Wichita NW HS
- Shelbi Wilson – Labette County HS
- Lindsay Cure – Goodland HS
- Bella Hedke – Marysville HS
- McKenzie Fairchild – Andale HS
- Campbell Hague – Cheney HS
- Addyson Holthaus – Nemaha Central HS
- Skylar Weaver – Lansing HS
- Sydney Swingle – Attica HS
- Emery May – Andale HS
- Josie McLean – Hutchinson HS
BLUE COACHES
- Sandy Arnold – Hillsoboro HS
- Sarah Johnson – Silver Lake HS
- Kayla Weidert – Andover Central
RED TEAM
- Payton Benoit – Wichita NW HS
- Ryleigh Stuhlsatz – Garden Plain HS
- Kyra Johnson – Doniphan West HS
- Heather Schemper – Phillipsburg HS
- Allie Paulsen – Andover Central HS
- Massey Holle – Hanover HS
- Brooklyn Deleye – Washburn Rural HS
- Maliyah Johnson – Hutchinson HS
- Maddie Schrandt – Andale HS
- Megan Wright – Clay Center HS Liana McGonigle – Sedgwick HS
RED COACHES
- Kaylie Bergkamp – Andale HS
- Amy Hoffsommer – Olathe West HS
- Gina Peek – Lebo HS