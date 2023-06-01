Agriculture Today

1444 – Cattle Heat Stress…Drought-Proof Landscape

By Sunflower State Radio
  • Heat Stress Management for Cattle
  • Heat Stress Management for Cattle Part Two and Sackett v. EPA
  • Drought-Proof Landscape

 

00:01:07 – Heat Stress Management for Cattle: K-State beef veterinarian, A.J. Tarpoff starts today’s show by discussing cattle heat stress. He says it is vital that cattle have time to cool off at night to dissipate heat from the day.  

 

00:12:10 – Heat Stress Management for Cattle Part Two and Sackett v. EPA: Today’s show continues with A.J. Tarpoff, K-State beef veterinarian, as he continues the conversation about reducing heat stress for cattle. We are also joined by Kansas Livestock Association’s Scarlett Hagins with the decision from the Sackett v. EPA Supreme Court Case.

A.J.’s Article on Managing Heat Stress

Animal Comfort on Kansas Mesonet

Sign-up for KSU’s Beef Tips Newsletter

 

00:23:03 – Drought-Proof Landscape: Finishing today’s show is K-State Extension horticulture agent for Sedgwick County, Matthew McKernan, with six ways to drought-proof a Kansas landscape.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

 

