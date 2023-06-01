1444 – Cattle Heat Stress…Drought-Proof Landscape

Heat Stress Management for Cattle

Heat Stress Management for Cattle Part Two and Sackett v. EPA

Drought-Proof Landscape

00:01:07 – Heat Stress Management for Cattle: K-State beef veterinarian, A.J. Tarpoff starts today’s show by discussing cattle heat stress. He says it is vital that cattle have time to cool off at night to dissipate heat from the day.

00:12:10 – Heat Stress Management for Cattle Part Two and Sackett v. EPA: Today’s show continues with A.J. Tarpoff, K-State beef veterinarian, as he continues the conversation about reducing heat stress for cattle. We are also joined by Kansas Livestock Association’s Scarlett Hagins with the decision from the Sackett v. EPA Supreme Court Case.

A.J.’s Article on Managing Heat Stress

Animal Comfort on Kansas Mesonet

Sign-up for KSU’s Beef Tips Newsletter

00:23:03 – Drought-Proof Landscape: Finishing today’s show is K-State Extension horticulture agent for Sedgwick County, Matthew McKernan, with six ways to drought-proof a Kansas landscape.

