Kansas Football Game Times Announced for Missouri State, Nevada Games

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference released a portion of the early television broadcast assignments and kickoff times for the 2023 college football season on Wednesday. Times and TV designations are now set for Kansas’ games vs. Missouri State on Thursday, August 31 and at Nevada on Saturday, September 16.

The season opener vs. Missouri State will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will be the third meeting all-time between the schools and the first since 2002. The Thursday night opener will mark the third-straight year Kansas has opened on a weeknight but is the first time opening on a Thursday after beginning the previous two seasons on Friday nights.

The Jayhawks will kick off their road slate on September 16 when they take on Nevada at 9:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network. It will be the first meeting between the two schools, while Kansas holds a 13-4 record against the Mountain West all-time.

Kansas’ 2023 schedule also features home games against Illinois (Sept. 9), BYU (Sept. 23), UCF (Oct. 7), Oklahoma (Oct. 28), Texas Tech (No. 11) and Kansas State (Nov. 16). The Jayhawks away schedule features additional games at Texas (Sept. 30), Oklahoma State (Oct. 14), Iowa State (Nov. 4) and Cincinnati (Nov. 25). The remainder of the season’s television selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice via Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official digital platforms. Information on the Illinois game should be available in the coming weeks.

The Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the ninth year. The game is slated for Saturday, December 2 with an 11:00 a.m. kickoff on ABC. The Big 12 had the second-highest attendance of last season’s conference title games with 69,335 spectators. The Championship delivered 9.4M viewers on ABC, the most-watched Big 12 Championship since 2018. It peaked at 12.7M viewers, the most of any conference championship across all networks.

Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date Television Selections (all times listed as Central)

Thursday, August 31

Missouri State at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 16

Kansas at Nevada (CBSSN), 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship (ABC), 11:00 a.m.