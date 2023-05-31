Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition Awards Grants to Support Breastfeeding in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan., May 31, 2023 – With a goal of supporting breastfeeding families throughout Kansas, three local breastfeeding coalitions received funding totaling $3,000 from the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC) Mini-Grant Initiative.

The following local breastfeeding coalition projects received funding from the KBC:

Ford County Breastfeeding Coalition – Assist Ford County to achieve the “Community Supporting Breastfeeding Plus” designation by working with local employers and the hospital

Johnson County Breastfeeding Coalition – Assist child care provider to achieve the “Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care Provider” designation

Neosho County Breastfeeding Coalition – Assist their local health department to achieve the “Breastfeeding Friendly Local Health Department” designation

Breastfeeding provides immediate and lifelong nutrition and health benefits for mother and child, as well as larger economic, environmental, and social benefits to families and communities.

“Nearly 90% of families in Kansas choose to breastfeed,” said Susan Lukwago, Chair of the KBC Board of Directors. “Breastfeeding is important to the health and wellbeing of both the mother and the child. We are excited to work with these local coalitions to build communities where families can be supported in their decision to breastfeed.”

If Kansas is to realize the long-term benefits of breastfeeding, communities need to work together. All grantees will work in coordination with health care systems, health care providers, public health professionals and community efforts.

ABOUT THE KANSAS BREASTFEEDING COALITION

The Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC) is a state-wide nonprofit organization. With a mission to improve the health and well-being of Kansans by working collaboratively to promote, protect and support breastfeeding/human milk feeding, KBC envisions a state where breastfeeding/human milk feeding is normal and supported. To achieve this, KBC focuses its work on improving policies, systems, and environments to remove barriers to breastfeeding.