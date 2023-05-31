Kansas News

Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition Awards Grants to Support Breastfeeding in Kansas

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kan., May 31, 2023 – With a goal of supporting breastfeeding families throughout Kansas, three local  breastfeeding coalitions received funding totaling $3,000 from the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC) Mini-Grant Initiative.

The following local breastfeeding coalition projects received funding from the KBC:

  • Ford County Breastfeeding Coalition – Assist Ford County to achieve the “Community Supporting Breastfeeding Plus” designation by working with local employers and the hospital
  • Johnson County Breastfeeding Coalition – Assist child care provider to achieve the “Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care Provider” designation
  • Neosho County Breastfeeding Coalition – Assist their local health department to achieve the “Breastfeeding Friendly Local Health Department” designation

Breastfeeding provides immediate and lifelong nutrition and health benefits for mother and child, as well as larger economic, environmental, and social benefits to families and communities.

- Advertisement -

“Nearly 90% of families in Kansas choose to breastfeed,” said Susan Lukwago, Chair of the KBC Board of Directors. “Breastfeeding is important to the health and wellbeing of both the mother and the child. We are excited to work with  these local coalitions to build communities where families can be supported in their decision to breastfeed.”

If Kansas is to realize the long-term benefits of breastfeeding, communities need to work together. All grantees will work in coordination with health care systems, health care providers, public health professionals and community efforts.

ABOUT THE KANSAS BREASTFEEDING COALITION

The Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC) is a state-wide nonprofit organization. With a mission to improve the health and well-being of Kansans by working collaboratively to promote, protect and support breastfeeding/human milk feeding, KBC envisions a state where breastfeeding/human milk feeding is normal and supported. To achieve this, KBC focuses its work on improving policies, systems,  and environments to remove barriers to breastfeeding.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Election Filing Deadline Tomorrow; List of Candidates That Have Filed
Next article
Teen Driving Danger: Memorial Day Marks Start of 100 Deadliest Days on the Roadways
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio