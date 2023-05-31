College Sports

K-State, Big 12 Announces Four Football Game Times

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kickoff times and television selections for four of K-State’s first five football games of 2023 have been announced as the Big 12 Conference and its television partners have made selections for the first three weeks of the season and special weeknight contests.

The Wildcats will open their Big 12-defending season on Saturday, September 2 against SEMO at 6 p.m., in a game shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and they stay at Bill Snyder Family Stadium the next Saturday, September 9, with an 11 a.m., tilt against Sun Belt Champion Troy that will be aired on FS1.

K-State hits the road for the first time in 2023 with an 11 a.m., contest at Missouri that will be broadcast by SEC Network. It is the Wildcats’ first trip to Columbia, Missouri, since 2010 when the Tigers were members of the Big 12.

Kansas State will face Oklahoma State in a special Friday-night matchup on October 6 that will kick at 6:30 p.m., and be shown on ESPN.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2023 season and start at less than $30 per game. Single-game tickets will go on sale to Ahearn Fund members on June 12 and to the general public on June 15. Fans can order tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Time/TV for Select 2023 K-State Football Games

Date Opponent Time TV
Sept. 2 SEMO 6 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sept. 9 Troy 11 a.m. FS1
Sept. 16 at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC Network
(Fri) Oct. 6 at Oklahoma State 6:30 p.m. ESPN
