2023 Radio Affiliates Coverage Map

Can’t make it to Beloit for the 2023 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games? Catch the radio broadcast right here on our website, or on a local affiliate station covering your area.

94.1 KDNS-FM – DOWNS / BELOIT

KD Country 94 is the flagship of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network. KD Country 94 covers north central Kansas from our broadcast tower in Glen Elder, Kansas. General Manager Wade Gerstner along with Sports Director Dusty Deines will provide play-by-play coverage of the Division I and Division II All-Star Games. KD Country 94 is available in the free KD Country 94 app for Android and iPhones for listening on-the-go.

98.9 FM & 1540 AM KMCP – MCPHERSON

New to the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network in 2023 is 98.9 FM & 1540 AM KMCP from McPherson, Kansas. This Ad Astra Radio station expands our coverage across south central Kansas including the communities of McPherson, Hutchinson, Newton, Lindsborg and Salina. You can even download the Ad Astra Radio app to your smart phone and listen while on the go.

1510 AM KLQR – LARNED

Also joining the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network in 2023 is Ad Astra Radio owned 1510 KLQR-AM from Larned. The largest broadcast signal in the 8-Man Radio Network, KLQR covers even more of south central Kansas from Hutchinson to Dodge City, Hays to Medicine Lodge. 1510 KLQR is also available in the Ad Astra Radio app for smartphones.

92.1 KREP FM – BELLEVILLE

KR-92 Country is a long-time affiliate of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network covering far north central Kansas and all of Republic County. This station covers Belleville, Concordia, and countless communities that are powerhouses in the 8-Man football divisions.

1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY – MARYSVILLE

Classic Country KNDY is an original affiliate of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network covering northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska. With a big daytime signal stretching from Beatrice, Nebraska to near Manhattan, Kansas, KNDY reaches some of the powerhouses in 8-Man football, including the Hanover Wildcats, Axtell Eagles, Frankfort Wildcats and most of the famed Twin Valley League. KNDY is also available in the Classic Country KNDY app for Android and iPhones.