2023 Division II West Roster (GREEN)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION II WEST (GREEN)

# First Name Last Name High School 1 Evan Stratmann Central Plains 3 Cade Johnson Wallace County 5 Taylor Anderson Victoria 7 Dylan Bice Thunder Ridge 8 Max Neeley Dighton 9 Cash Tomberlin South Barber 10 Noah Deibert Minneola 12 Dylan Gantz Stafford 13 Carson Werth Victoria 20 Dalton Bice Thunder Ridge 21 Nathan Vollbracht Wheatland 32 Sawyer Bowman Hodgeman County 33 Kacen Anthony Satanta 40 Eli Wilkinson Dighton 42 Ryan Renner Minneola 43 Joshua Hildebrand Stafford 44 Zaden Pearce Bucklin Highschool 55 Kaleb Wagenblast Thunder Ridge 69 Kaleb Dohm Wheatland 99 Brent Duncan South Barber HC Trevor Powell Bucklin AC Joel Struckhoff Thunder Ridge AC Mitchell Emgelken Stafford