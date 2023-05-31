2023 Division II West Roster (GREEN)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.
DIVISION II WEST (GREEN)
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|1
|Evan
|Stratmann
|Central Plains
|3
|Cade
|Johnson
|Wallace County
|5
|Taylor
|Anderson
|Victoria
|7
|Dylan
|Bice
|Thunder Ridge
|8
|Max
|Neeley
|Dighton
|9
|Cash
|Tomberlin
|South Barber
|10
|Noah
|Deibert
|Minneola
|12
|Dylan
|Gantz
|Stafford
|13
|Carson
|Werth
|Victoria
|20
|Dalton
|Bice
|Thunder Ridge
|21
|Nathan
|Vollbracht
|Wheatland
|32
|Sawyer
|Bowman
|Hodgeman County
|33
|Kacen
|Anthony
|Satanta
|40
|Eli
|Wilkinson
|Dighton
|42
|Ryan
|Renner
|Minneola
|43
|Joshua
|Hildebrand
|Stafford
|44
|Zaden
|Pearce
|Bucklin Highschool
|55
|Kaleb
|Wagenblast
|Thunder Ridge
|69
|Kaleb
|Dohm
|Wheatland
|99
|Brent
|Duncan
|South Barber
|HC
|Trevor
|Powell
|Bucklin
|AC
|Joel
|Struckhoff
|Thunder Ridge
|AC
|Mitchell
|Emgelken
|Stafford