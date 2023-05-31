Rosters

2023 Division II West Roster (GREEN)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION II WEST (GREEN)

# First Name Last Name High School
1 Evan Stratmann Central Plains
3 Cade Johnson Wallace County
5 Taylor Anderson Victoria
7 Dylan  Bice Thunder Ridge
8 Max Neeley Dighton
9 Cash  Tomberlin South Barber
10 Noah Deibert Minneola
12 Dylan  Gantz Stafford
13 Carson Werth Victoria
20 Dalton Bice Thunder Ridge
21 Nathan Vollbracht Wheatland
32 Sawyer Bowman Hodgeman County
33 Kacen Anthony Satanta
40 Eli Wilkinson Dighton
42 Ryan Renner Minneola
43 Joshua Hildebrand Stafford
44 Zaden Pearce Bucklin Highschool
55 Kaleb Wagenblast Thunder Ridge
69 Kaleb Dohm Wheatland
99 Brent  Duncan South Barber
HC Trevor Powell Bucklin
AC Joel Struckhoff Thunder Ridge
AC Mitchell Emgelken Stafford
