2023 Division II East Roster (GOLD)

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION II EAST (GOLD)

# First Name Last Name High School
1 Cason Mastre Canton-Galva
2 Connor Schurr Osborne
3 Joshua Zarybnicky Hanover
5 Luke Davies Lebo
6 Noah Freeman Wakefield
7 Luke Bates St. John’s
8 Thomas Barnett Central Christian
9 Cooper Jermark Beloit St. John’s Tipton
10 Stetson Setter Colony-Crest
12 Isaac Detweiler Axtell
13 Trey Peters Saint Paul
15 Kiser Wiatrak Saint Paul
16 Garrett Maltbie Canton-Galva
23 Holden Barker Colony-Crest
24 Kael Marquis Pike Valley
25 Tanner Koehn Canton-Galva
33 Jace Gosch Norwich
73 Austin Bailey Lebo
79 Alexander Hull Frankfort
84 Evan Buessing Axtell
HC Keith Wiatrak St. Paul
AC Shelby Hoppes Canton-Galva
AC Matt Heuer Hanover
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

- Advertisement -

