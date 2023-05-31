2023 Division II East Roster (GOLD)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.
DIVISION II EAST (GOLD)
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|1
|Cason
|Mastre
|Canton-Galva
|2
|Connor
|Schurr
|Osborne
|3
|Joshua
|Zarybnicky
|Hanover
|5
|Luke
|Davies
|Lebo
|6
|Noah
|Freeman
|Wakefield
|7
|Luke
|Bates
|St. John’s
|8
|Thomas
|Barnett
|Central Christian
|9
|Cooper
|Jermark
|Beloit St. John’s Tipton
|10
|Stetson
|Setter
|Colony-Crest
|12
|Isaac
|Detweiler
|Axtell
|13
|Trey
|Peters
|Saint Paul
|15
|Kiser
|Wiatrak
|Saint Paul
|16
|Garrett
|Maltbie
|Canton-Galva
|23
|Holden
|Barker
|Colony-Crest
|24
|Kael
|Marquis
|Pike Valley
|25
|Tanner
|Koehn
|Canton-Galva
|33
|Jace
|Gosch
|Norwich
|73
|Austin
|Bailey
|Lebo
|79
|Alexander
|Hull
|Frankfort
|84
|Evan
|Buessing
|Axtell
|HC
|Keith
|Wiatrak
|St. Paul
|AC
|Shelby
|Hoppes
|Canton-Galva
|AC
|Matt
|Heuer
|Hanover