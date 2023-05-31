2023 Division II East Roster (GOLD)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION II EAST (GOLD)

# First Name Last Name High School 1 Cason Mastre Canton-Galva 2 Connor Schurr Osborne 3 Joshua Zarybnicky Hanover 5 Luke Davies Lebo 6 Noah Freeman Wakefield 7 Luke Bates St. John’s 8 Thomas Barnett Central Christian 9 Cooper Jermark Beloit St. John’s Tipton 10 Stetson Setter Colony-Crest 12 Isaac Detweiler Axtell 13 Trey Peters Saint Paul 15 Kiser Wiatrak Saint Paul 16 Garrett Maltbie Canton-Galva 23 Holden Barker Colony-Crest 24 Kael Marquis Pike Valley 25 Tanner Koehn Canton-Galva 33 Jace Gosch Norwich 73 Austin Bailey Lebo 79 Alexander Hull Frankfort 84 Evan Buessing Axtell HC Keith Wiatrak St. Paul AC Shelby Hoppes Canton-Galva AC Matt Heuer Hanover