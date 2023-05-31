Rosters

2023 Division I West Roster (RED)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION I WEST (RED)

# First Name Last Name High School
0 Erhik Hermosillo-Lopez Wichita County
1 Kade Wilson Ell-Saline
2 Gunner Wilson Trego Community
3 Miguel Hernandez Sublette
4 Drew Withington Rawlins County
5 Maison Slater Clifton-Clyde
9 Grayden Stapleton Meade
10 Owen Day Trego Community
11 Brandon Chvatal Rawlins County
12 Romeo Terriquez Wichita County
15 Ryan Kuckelman Macksville
18 Trenton Long Hill City
20 Kaleb Atkins Hill City
22 Cordell Brown Wichita County
44 Conner Dinkel Hill City
64 Braden Polifka Quinter
65 Seth LeClair Clifton-Clyde
69 Ryan Shaw Hoxie
77 Gustavo Portiloo Macksville
84 Miles Baalman Hoxie
HC Kyle Bright Macksville
AC Clint Kuhns Meade
AC Travis Desbien Hill City
