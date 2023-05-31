2023 Division I West Roster (RED)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.
DIVISION I WEST (RED)
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|0
|Erhik
|Hermosillo-Lopez
|Wichita County
|1
|Kade
|Wilson
|Ell-Saline
|2
|Gunner
|Wilson
|Trego Community
|3
|Miguel
|Hernandez
|Sublette
|4
|Drew
|Withington
|Rawlins County
|5
|Maison
|Slater
|Clifton-Clyde
|9
|Grayden
|Stapleton
|Meade
|10
|Owen
|Day
|Trego Community
|11
|Brandon
|Chvatal
|Rawlins County
|12
|Romeo
|Terriquez
|Wichita County
|15
|Ryan
|Kuckelman
|Macksville
|18
|Trenton
|Long
|Hill City
|20
|Kaleb
|Atkins
|Hill City
|22
|Cordell
|Brown
|Wichita County
|44
|Conner
|Dinkel
|Hill City
|64
|Braden
|Polifka
|Quinter
|65
|Seth
|LeClair
|Clifton-Clyde
|69
|Ryan
|Shaw
|Hoxie
|77
|Gustavo
|Portiloo
|Macksville
|84
|Miles
|Baalman
|Hoxie
|HC
|Kyle
|Bright
|Macksville
|AC
|Clint
|Kuhns
|Meade
|AC
|Travis
|Desbien
|Hill City