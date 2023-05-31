2023 Division I West Roster (RED)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION I WEST (RED)

# First Name Last Name High School 0 Erhik Hermosillo-Lopez Wichita County 1 Kade Wilson Ell-Saline 2 Gunner Wilson Trego Community 3 Miguel Hernandez Sublette 4 Drew Withington Rawlins County 5 Maison Slater Clifton-Clyde 9 Grayden Stapleton Meade 10 Owen Day Trego Community 11 Brandon Chvatal Rawlins County 12 Romeo Terriquez Wichita County 15 Ryan Kuckelman Macksville 18 Trenton Long Hill City 20 Kaleb Atkins Hill City 22 Cordell Brown Wichita County 44 Conner Dinkel Hill City 64 Braden Polifka Quinter 65 Seth LeClair Clifton-Clyde 69 Ryan Shaw Hoxie 77 Gustavo Portiloo Macksville 84 Miles Baalman Hoxie HC Kyle Bright Macksville AC Clint Kuhns Meade AC Travis Desbien Hill City