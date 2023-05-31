Rosters

2023 Division I East Roster (BLUE)

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION I EAST (BLUE)

# First Name Last Name High School
1 Bryson Turner Madison
2 Keiondre Smith Caldwell
4 Dustin Montgomery West Elk
6 Gavin Isch Madison
7 Braxton Lafferty Little River
8 Cal Kohlmeier Chase County High
9 Evan Feuerborn Lyndon
10 Matthew Heckman Burlingame
12 Peyton Rush Oxford
13 Cole Wiens South Haven
18 Grant Stephens Little River
24 Mitch Budke Chase County
34 Jacob Wiens Goessel
42 Colby Middleton Burlingame
49 Tobias Jesseph Little River
57 Caleb Ward Moundridge
67 Koda Blankinship Sedan
69 Tyler Lockwood Burlingame
84 Bryan Steadman Pretty Prairie
99 Damion Woods Herington
HC Brody VanDegrift Chase County
AC Alex McMillan Madison
AC Sean Blosser South Sumner
- Advertisement -
Previous article
2023 Division I West Roster (RED)
Next article
KNDY Midday News – Wednesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio