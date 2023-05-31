2023 Division I East Roster (BLUE)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION I EAST (BLUE)

# First Name Last Name High School 1 Bryson Turner Madison 2 Keiondre Smith Caldwell 4 Dustin Montgomery West Elk 6 Gavin Isch Madison 7 Braxton Lafferty Little River 8 Cal Kohlmeier Chase County High 9 Evan Feuerborn Lyndon 10 Matthew Heckman Burlingame 12 Peyton Rush Oxford 13 Cole Wiens South Haven 18 Grant Stephens Little River 24 Mitch Budke Chase County 34 Jacob Wiens Goessel 42 Colby Middleton Burlingame 49 Tobias Jesseph Little River 57 Caleb Ward Moundridge 67 Koda Blankinship Sedan 69 Tyler Lockwood Burlingame 84 Bryan Steadman Pretty Prairie 99 Damion Woods Herington HC Brody VanDegrift Chase County AC Alex McMillan Madison AC Sean Blosser South Sumner