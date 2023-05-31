2023 Division I East Roster (BLUE)

East meets West in the 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 10:00 a.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.
DIVISION I EAST (BLUE)
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|1
|Bryson
|Turner
|Madison
|2
|Keiondre
|Smith
|Caldwell
|4
|Dustin
|Montgomery
|West Elk
|6
|Gavin
|Isch
|Madison
|7
|Braxton
|Lafferty
|Little River
|8
|Cal
|Kohlmeier
|Chase County High
|9
|Evan
|Feuerborn
|Lyndon
|10
|Matthew
|Heckman
|Burlingame
|12
|Peyton
|Rush
|Oxford
|13
|Cole
|Wiens
|South Haven
|18
|Grant
|Stephens
|Little River
|24
|Mitch
|Budke
|Chase County
|34
|Jacob
|Wiens
|Goessel
|42
|Colby
|Middleton
|Burlingame
|49
|Tobias
|Jesseph
|Little River
|57
|Caleb
|Ward
|Moundridge
|67
|Koda
|Blankinship
|Sedan
|69
|Tyler
|Lockwood
|Burlingame
|84
|Bryan
|Steadman
|Pretty Prairie
|99
|Damion
|Woods
|Herington
|HC
|Brody
|VanDegrift
|Chase County
|AC
|Alex
|McMillan
|Madison
|AC
|Sean
|Blosser
|South Sumner