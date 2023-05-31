1443 – Operating Loan…Kansas Land Values

FSA Farm Operating Loan

Kansas Land Values

Checking Cattle at Pasture

00:01:06 – FSA Farm Operating Loan: Josh Ridder, farm loan chief with Kansas FSA, begins today’s show. He discusses Farm Service Agency’s farm operating loan and the youth loan program.

Farmers.gov

- Advertisement -

Farm Loan Tools with FSA

00:12:06 – Kansas Land Values: Continuing today’s show is K-State agricultural economist, Robin Reid, with the new Kansas Agricultural Land Values and Trends. She says that this report provides a lot of data to people interested in Kansas agricultural land.

Kansas Land Values Book on AgManager

00:23:07 – Checking Cattle at Pasture: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts concludes this Wednesday’s show with a conversation on how often cattle producers should be checking their cattle out at pasture. Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Phillip Lancaster answer this listener’s question.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

To have your beef cattle questions answered by the BCI Ask the Experts team – send them an email at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.