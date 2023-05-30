Kansas Launches Broadband Speed Test and Comprehensive Expansion Plan

TOPEKA – The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is developing a comprehensive strategic plan to expand broadband infrastructure statewide and ensure every Kansan has access to reliable high-speed internet. To assist in this and provide accurate data for the plan, the department is calling on residents to participate in an important online speed test and survey.

The data collected ultimately will help guide the allocation of state and federal resources to areas in need.

“Accurate, comprehensive data is critical to our state’s efforts to bridge the digital divide across Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By engaging directly with Kansans to learn about their broadband capacity, we aim to secure significant funding to connect underserved areas and establish Kansas as one of the best states in the nation for high-speed internet access.”

The speed test will measure internet speed, general location and IP address, while maintaining the privacy of personal information. Participants also will be asked to complete an optional survey that provides vital insights into connectivity patterns, necessary training requirements and affordability of internet services.

“We understand that this is a busy time of the year, especially with the transition from school to summer,” Kansas Broadband Development Director Jade Piros de Carvalho said. “We genuinely appreciate the cooperation and assistance of all participants in completing these tests, which will enable us to identify opportunities for better connectivity and reach our goal of #ConnectingAllKansans.”

While this is not the first initiative of its kind, it is undeniably significant, and greater participation from residents will allow more accurate results. Participants will be asked to take five to seven tests at different times of day or days of the week.

To ensure accurate results, participants are advised to conduct the speed test while connected to Wi-Fi from their home or business networks. It is important to confirm the presence of the Wi-Fi symbol and verify that a cellular network is not being used for the test. If possible, the test should be done in the late afternoon or early evening, as this is when service is typically the slowest.

To participate, residents should visit the official website of the initiative, broadbandks.com, where they can complete a quick and simple online speed test. This test, which only takes a few minutes, will provide valuable data on internet connectivity throughout the state.

Individuals without internet access at their homes or businesses can a call or text 1 (913) 349-9555 to share their address where service is unavailable.

About the Kansas Department of Commerce:

As the state’s lead economic development agency, the Kansas Department of Commerce strives to empower individuals, businesses and communities to achieve prosperity in Kansas. Commerce accomplishes its mission by developing relationships with corporations, site location consultants and stakeholders in Kansas, the nation and world. Our strong partnerships allow us to help create an environment for existing Kansas businesses to grow and foster an innovative, competitive landscape for new businesses. Through Commerce’s project successes, Kansas was awarded Area Development Magazine’s prestigious Gold Shovel award in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Governor’s Cup by Site Selection Magazine.

About the Kansas Office of Broadband Development:

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to high-speed internet for all Kansans. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, the office aims to expand broadband infrastructure, promote digital literacy and foster economic growth across the state. For further information or any inquiries, please visit the official initiative website at broadbandks.com. For direct communication, the Kansas Office of Broadband Development can be reached at (785) 480-8555.