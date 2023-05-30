1442 – Cold Storage and Farm Labor…Mastitis

Cattle Market Update

Feeding Deer

Mastitis this Summer

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update: Starting today’s show is Lee Schulz, Iowa State University Extension livestock economist, with a cattle market update. Lee discusses recent farm labor and cold storage reports from the USDA.

Lee’s article

Cold Storage

Farm Labor

00:12:05 – Feeding Deer: K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts continues the show with information about deer and things to consider when deciding to feed them because people might be feeding more wildlife than just deer.

00:23:04 – Mastitis this Summer: Finishing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he looks at three things dairy farmers can do to reduce the spread of summer mastitis. Because of the conditions, dairy farmers often see an increase in mastitis in the herd during the summer.

