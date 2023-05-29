Situation Peacefully Resolved After RCPD Issues Shelter in Place Order

Riley County Police Department Officers peacefully resolved a situation involving an individual experiencing a mental health crisis Monday.
On May 29, 2023, around 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call concerning a man with a weapon at the Scenic Woods apartments in the 300 block of Hunter Place in Manhattan.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old male threatening to harm himself.
An emergency Everbridge alert and social media posts were sent out to alert residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.
RCPD officers assisted the male in coming out safely shortly before 3:40 p.m.
No injuries were reported. Residents were notified they could resume normal activities in the area.