1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley observe Memorial Day

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley observed Memorial Day with a ceremony and wreath laying at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery.

Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Mullinax, 1st Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. and U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (KS) spoke, and both recognized the importance of Memorial Day observances.

Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax began his remarks saying, “For the freedom and security of our country, we must never forget.”

He went on to describe his first deployment to Afghanistan, which began in December 2001, and the loss of three Soldiers from his unit in March 2002. “I think about what kind of lives they might have had, what great things they would have continued to do for their country, how they would have made our society better.”

Sen. Marshall paid tribute to the more than 13,000 Big Red One Soldiers who have fallen during the 106-year history of the division. He closed his remarks with these words: “May we always honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion. May we all live our lives fully in freedom, so that they did not die in vain.”

Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, then joined Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax and Senator Marshall to place a wreath in honor of those who died in service to the United States and are buried at Fort Riley.