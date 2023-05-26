Washington, Kansas teen writer and illustrator releases third book

Kady Toole, 2023 graduate of Washington County High School, Washington, KS announces the release of Izzy the Corgi Meets the Aliens. This is the third book in the Izzy the Corgi Adventure Series. More information on the upcoming book plus reviews from the first two books, Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi and Izzy the Super Corgi can be found at www.izzythecorgi.com

All three books in the Izzy Adventure Series are inspired by Kady’s real-life Corgi, Izzy. Izzy will appear with Kady at the library. The two are inseparable. All of the Izzy books range from 38 to 42 pages of color illustrations and are intended as a read-aloud for 3 to 12-year old’s but are suitable for young readers in the first through third grade levels.

Kady has sold over 2500 over her first two books and has been a panelist at the Kansas Book Festival, interviewed on “People You Should Know” for KSNT as well as on many local radio and newspapers.

Kady wrote and illustrated her first book as a part of a project-based learning program at her high school. Encouraged by her parents, teachers and classmates Kady published Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi book in January 2021 through Outskirts Press. Kady worked on writing and illustrating her second book, Izzy the Super Corgi outside of school and sent it to publishers on April 10, 2022. Kady’s third book, Izzy the Corgi Mets the aliens was published in May of 2023. All three books are available in paperback and hardback on her website, or on Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com and many other online stores.

In Izzy the Corgi Meets the Aliens Izzy is the loyal, clever, and cute corgi of Farmer Phil. She works hard on the pleasant – but sometimes boring – farm in Cozy Corners. All that changes when Izzy witnesses a cow-nabbing. What will Izzy do to save the day? In this book readers will reconnect with both Izzy and the Bad Bunch – only this time they’re in alien form! In Izzy the Corgi Meets the Aliens” Izzy learns that even heroes need a little extra help to save the day.

All three books are on Ingrahms book list. Find out more at www.izzythecorgi.com

Follow Kady on Facebook at Kady Toole and IzzytheCorgi and on Instagram at Izzy and Kady.

Kady is having a book release and signing party on Thursday, June 15 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at R Boutique in Washington. There will be party favors and drawings for free Izzy apparel plus book readings and refreshments.