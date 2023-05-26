Kansas News

U.S. Cavalry and 1st Infantry Division Museums at Fort Riley ready to reopen

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Fort Riley plans to reopen the U.S. Cavalry and 1st Infantry Division Museums with a ribbon cutting June 13 at 10:30 a.m. The museum complex is at 205 Henry Drive on Fort Riley.

The museums have been closed for renovations since January 2018. The renovations included structural improvements, updated lighting and technology, and provided museum staff the opportunity to redesign the display spaces.

The building that houses the U.S. Cavalry Museum is one of the oldest structures on Fort Riley and was built in 1855 to serve as the post hospital. It was renovated and a clock tower was added in 1890, when the building became the Cavalry School administration building. In 1957 it became the Fort Riley Historical Museum and was renamed the U.S. Cavalry Museum in 1962.

The Cavalry Museum tells the story of the U.S. Cavalry from 1775 to present day, highlighting life on the Great Plains prior to the arrival of settlers, the role of Fort Riley and the cavalry, the life of the cavalry Soldier, and traces the history of the cavalry from the days of the horse soldier to the modern era of the air cavalry.

The 1st Infantry Division Museum occupies a structure that was built as a barracks in 1905. The building was later used for office space and as the post library. It reopened in 1992 as the 1st Infantry Division Museum and tells the story of the division from its beginning in 1917 through the division’s campaigns in World Wars I and II, the post-war occupation of Germany, the Vietnam Conflict, Desert Storm and the Global War on Terror.

Both museums feature state-of-the-art displays and technology that will allow visitors to fully experience the stories the museums tell.

Following the ribbon cutting, both museums will be open to the public year-round, Sundays, 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museums will be closed on Federal holidays.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
