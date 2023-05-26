TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 5-26-23 RYAN ISBELL-BELOIT STATE TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Beloit Track & Field Coach Ryan Isbell joins Dusty Deines to preview the State meet in Wichita this weekend.
- Advertisement -
Previous article
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field
Next article
The Sports Ticket 5-26-23 STEVE TIERNAN-OSBORNE STATE TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

495FansLike
114FollowersFollow
274FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio