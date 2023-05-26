Kansas News

Sen. Moran Recognizes 50th Homecoming of U.S. Prisoners of War from Vietnam

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Senator Jerry Moran

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution to honor the extraordinary sacrifice and service of the approximately 766 members of the Armed Forces held captive during the Vietnam War. In 1973, 591 of those prisoners were released by the North Vietnamese. On May 24, 1973, President and Mrs. Nixon hosted the largest dinner in White House history – then and now – in honor of the released Vietnam POWs. On May 24, 2023, exactly 50 years later, nearly 200 of those POWs dined in the Nixon Library’s White House East Room replica and recreated that dinner, down to the menu items and centerpieces.

Specifically, the resolution recognizes the 50th anniversary of the homecoming of United States prisoners of war (POWs) from Vietnam and commemorates the 50th anniversary celebrations to be held by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on May 23-25, 2023.

“Our veterans deserve our gratitude and respect when they return home,” said Sen. Moran. “As a teenager, I watched how Vietnam veterans were treated, and I committed to do everything I could to make certain our Vietnam Veterans were given the honor they are due. This resolution commemorating the homecoming of American prisoners of war represents our nation’s commitment to honor those who served in Vietnam and to say we are grateful for your service; we love you; and welcome home.”

Companion legislation in the House of Representatives is led by Representatives Joe Wilson (SC-02), Jason Crow (CO-06), Young Kim (CA-40) and Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11).

Full text of the resolution can be found HERE.

