Norton County Hospital Names Interim CEO Kellen Jacobs

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Last week, the Norton County Hospital (NCH) Board of Trustees made a change in administration and announced Kellen Jacobs, Rehabilitation Manager, as the Interim CEO.

Kellen Jacobs graduated from Phillipsburg in 2001, where he was born and raised. He then went on to graduate from UNK with a Bachelor’s in Exercise Science. Afterward, he went immediately to Grad School at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, where he received his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in 2009. He has worked at many locations since then, in every imaginable situation where one can practice physical therapy. Jacobs has been the Rehabilitation Manager at NCH since January 2014.

Jacobs is married with four children, who are his whole world. Jacobs and his wife, Emily plan to continue to raise their family in Norton, which they call home and have come to love. Jacobs explains his dedication towards NCH, “I love this community and the staff that I work side by side with. I am continuing to work in my current role and see patients, at least partially, as well as my duties as the Interim CEO. I have completed the Leadership training from the Kansas Leadership Center. I have managed clinics and staff in various forms since 2012.”

Jacobs continues, “We have a tremendous amount of highly educated and well-experienced staff. We can share ways to work hard together to ensure success. I will do my best to foster an environment that is safe to share ideas and brainstorm ways to prosper. I will always do what I think is best for our employees and the organization as a whole. I want NCH to be successful for a very long time.”

Norton County Hospital is grateful to have Jacobs’ experience and leadership to help guide the way and continue to empower health and wellness at any stage of life for our community.

