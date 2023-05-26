Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/22/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 05/15/2023 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that the stamped mechanical architectural plans for the health department have been completed and submitted to the City of Marysville for approval of the building permit. A ground breaking will be planned at the site prior to construction.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Ben Wilson met with the Board to address drainage issues in front of his house at 513 Main, Vliets, KS. Mr. Wilson asked if he could extend the existing tube to allow for proper drainage. Mr. Wilson was told that the County would do the work and the landowner will be responsible to pay for any tube that extends past 20′. The County provides 20′ of drainage and any additional cost of the tube would be on the land owner.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the annual Noxious Weed eradication report for 2022. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the 2023 Noxious Weed management plan. Unanimous.

Chuck Tryon and Dan Hargrave with the Waterville Ambulance met with the Board to discuss increased costs of continuation of ambulance services. The appropriation from the County has been at $37,000 ($25,000 for Waterville/$12,000 for Blue Rapids) for many years without an increase. The Board will consider this information as they are working on the 2024 budget.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) to discuss matters of attorney client privileged information – potential litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to the Board meeting room at 9:50 a.m. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) to discuss matters of attorney client privileged information – potential litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to the Board meeting room at 9:55 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. She presented a new lease agreement with LandoII Family Realty LLC for the temporary health department at 1500 Center. The new lease is in the amount of $2,000/month which is a decrease of $500 from previous lease. The Health Department conducted Back to School vaccine clinics where they served 107 children and gave 171 vaccines.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla recently met with the desk design company and continues to work on the desks for the new health department. The desks will be purchased through grant money. The awnings will also be purchased out of grant money. The Universal Home Grant money will be spent on conference room furniture. Ms. Skalla is working with a vaccine representative to do cost analysis on vaccine purchases and comparisons on costs with different manufacturing to see where savings can be made.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve step raises as follows per Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla recommendations. Unanimous.

Erin Pralle from LN/Step 3 at $27.71/hr to LN/Step 4 at $28.31/hr. effective June 1, 2023

Hannah Largen from probation at $20.87/hr to medical records supervisor at $23.06/hr. effective June 1, 2023.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer for Marshall County to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program through NCRPC. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following invoices to be paid out of the ARPA Funds. Unanimous.

Falk Architects – Health Clinic Services Marshall County- payroll reimbursement

$11,400.00

$ 1,248.30

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS For Contract attorney fees

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6873

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Ms Lyhane presented an updated list of meals and transportation provided. Office assistant Michelle Lindeen will be retiring next year. Ms. Lyhane has advertised for the position and hopes to be able to interview and get someone hired by August to start learning Title IIIC fiscal year ending/beginning and Agency on Aging calendar year ending/beginning.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane has proposed meal and transportation increases. Lunch prices will go to $5.00/meal from $4.00/meal effective July 1st, 2023. Transportation increases will be an increase of $5.00 for out of County, $3.00 increase for out of town, $2.00 increase for Washington County services to/from Hanover and $4.00 increase for Washington County services to/from Washington, Greenleaf and Barnes. Transportation increases must be approved through KDOT and will be advertised to inform the general public of the changes and the effective date.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the above recommended increases for meals and transportation. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

John & Amber Schreiner/John & Lois Schreiner- construction of new home at 2243 Bobcat Ln, Frankfort, Ks

Michael Studer- construction of new ag building at 1437 22″‘ Rd, Frankfort, Ks

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve 4 abatements with a value of $482 and a tax amount of $87.06. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to remove Four (4) participants from the Neighborhood Revitalization program as a result of taxes not being paid in a timely manner. Letters will be mailed to notify the participants. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to move forward with changing payroll from monthly to bi­ monthly effective January 1, 2024. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel- employee evaluation with the Board only present and to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:40 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board only present and to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:46 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023 in observance of Memorial Day.