Area students earn degrees from Cloud County Community College

CONCORDIA – Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students who recently competed degree requirements. Students completing the degree requirements were eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony, which was held on Friday, May 19.
Area students and their degrees include the following:
- Faith Beikman, Associate of Arts – Linn
- Faith Beikman, Associate of Science – Linn
- Kaitlyn Beikmann, Associate of Arts – Clifton
- Matthew Schroller, Associate of Applied Science – Hanover
- Kaily Weiche, Associate of Arts – Greenleaf
