Area students earn degrees from Cloud County Community College

CONCORDIA – Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students who recently competed degree requirements. Students completing the degree requirements were eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony, which was held on Friday, May 19.
- Shawn Clark, Associate of Science – Beloit
- Nicole Emerson, Associate of General Studies – Beloit
- Zachary Meier, Associate of Science – Beloit
- Brayden Perez, Associate of Arts – Beloit
- Hunter J Ennes, Associate of Applied Science – Stark
