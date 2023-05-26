Agriculture Today

1441 – Scab in Wheat…Rain in June?

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Grain Market Update
  • Fusarium Head Blight
  • Waiting for Moisture

 

00:01:06 – Grain Market Update: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, starts today’s show with a grain market update. Kansas producers are in the fields planting and the corn and soybean futures look to be expecting a good crop. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:07 – Fusarium Head Blight: Continuing today’s show is K-State Extension wheat pathologist Kelsey Andersen Onofre on fusarium head blight in wheat, also known as scab. She discusses causes, symptoms and fungicides for scab. 

Fusarium Risk Tool

Kelsey’s Agronomy eUpdate

Fungicide Efficacy Ratings

 

00:23:06 – Waiting for Moisture: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, competes this week’s programs with a weather update. He is holding out hope until mid-June for more moisture in Kansas.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan..

Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

