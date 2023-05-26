1441 – Scab in Wheat…Rain in June?

Grain Market Update

Fusarium Head Blight

Waiting for Moisture

00:01:06 – Grain Market Update: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, starts today’s show with a grain market update. Kansas producers are in the fields planting and the corn and soybean futures look to be expecting a good crop.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:07 – Fusarium Head Blight: Continuing today’s show is K-State Extension wheat pathologist Kelsey Andersen Onofre on fusarium head blight in wheat, also known as scab. She discusses causes, symptoms and fungicides for scab.

Fusarium Risk Tool

Kelsey’s Agronomy eUpdate

Fungicide Efficacy Ratings

00:23:06 – Waiting for Moisture: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, competes this week’s programs with a weather update. He is holding out hope until mid-June for more moisture in Kansas.

