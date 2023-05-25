TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 5-25-23 TYLER ODLE-BELOIT STATE SOFTBALL PREVIEW

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Beloit softball coach Tyler Odle joined Sports Director Dusty Deines to preview the 3A State Tournament in Manhattan.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

