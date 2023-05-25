TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 5-25-23 ROYALS-TYLER ODLE-MCCULLAR-MAHOMES DEAL-CU BIG 12-GAMBLING

Royals bullpen struggles thanks to short outings by their starting rotation. 

Florida Panthers move on to the Cup finals. 

Heat look to close out the Celtics

Athletes of the Week revealed

Beloit Softball coach Tyler Odle joins us to preview their 1st round state game 

K-State drilled/KU upsets #1 seed at Big 12 baseball tourney

Kevin McCullar returning to KU. KU now the preseason favorite? 

Mahomes talks about his contract and his approach to winning. 

Colorado ready to return to the Big 12? 

A disturbing college student survey in regards to sports betting. More bad news on the horizon for college and pro sports? 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

