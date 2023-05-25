Agriculture News

KDA Hosts Beef Genetics Trade Mission from Mexico

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
David Hubert, Hubert Charolais Ranch, Monument, hosted cattlemen from Mexico as they traveled to Kansas and Oklahoma on a beef genetics trade mission in May. David shared his family’s goal of raising cattle that work through a variety of management and environmental conditions.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture — together with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry — hosted a beef genetics trade mission from Mexico on May 7-12, 2023. During the trade mission, cattlemen worked to build relationships and expand international marketing opportunities for purebred beef cattle genetics to Mexico.

The trade mission team visited operations in Kansas and Oklahoma. In Kansas, the group visited Young Red Angus, Tribune; Hubert Charolais Ranch, Monument; Smoky Y Ranch Red Angus, Monument; HRC Feedyards LLC, Scott City; and Gardiner Angus Ranch, Ashland. In Oklahoma, the group visited McMurphy Farms, Alva; Duff Cattle Company, Hobart; Express Ranch, Yukon; Conley Cattle, Sulphur; 7K Red Angus, Marietta; and Buck Cattle, Ardmore.

“The visit was a great experience for me to learn about new management styles, cattle care, health, and technologies within the beef sector. However, the best part was the new beef genetics we saw and the people we got to meet,” said Rafael Ramirez, Rancho Posta El Cuatro. “Thanks to the Kansas Department of Agriculture and USLGE for the chance to visit and for the opportunities for future business relationships.”

In 2022, Kansas agriculture exports to Mexico totaled $2.17 billion. Mexico is Kansas’ number one trade partner, accounting for nearly 40% of total agricultural exports. “The cattlemen in Kansas face tough times with exceptional drought ahead of the grazing season. What I learned during the visit is that the language in the cattle business is universal and it consists of hard work, passion, and great values. We look forward to doing business with our new friends,” said Carlos Ernesto Villaseñor, Rancho Buenavista.

It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell beef genetics domestically and internationally. The trade mission from Mexico was possible through KDA’s membership in USLGE with USDA Market Access Program funding.

KDA is currently recruiting for a beef genetics trade mission to AgroExpo Corferias in Bogota, Colombia, July 17-21, 2023. For more information, including an application, visit www.agriculture.ks.gov/International or contact KDA international trade director Suzanne Ryan-Numrich at Suzanne.Numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.

