Iola paramedic arrested for aggravated sexual battery

ALLEN COUNTY – On Monday evening, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Iola Police Department arrested a paramedic with Iola Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

On Monday, May 22, at approximately 4:05 p.m., Adam M. Ferguson, 42, of Iola, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery related to an incident that occurred on December 21, 2022, while Ferguson was working as a paramedic with Iola EMS.

The allegation was reported to the Iola Police Department, who requested KBI assistance with the case. Investigative findings were presented to Allen County Attorney Jerry Hathaway and charges were filed on May 22.

- Advertisement -

Ferguson was arrested at his residence immediately after the warrant was issued by the Allen County District Court.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or the Iola Police Department at 620-365-4960.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.