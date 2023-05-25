Kansas News

Communities Across Kansas Receive Nearly $3.2M CDBG Grant Funding

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced 10 communities received almost $3.2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Grant awards were made in three categories: Water and Sewer, Commercial Rehabilitation, and Housing.

The three programs, which provide crucial funding for community development projects in Kansas, received a total of $3,193,740.

“CDBG grants are tailored to assist in funding broader needs of communities across our great state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These programs play a vital role in the health and well-being of cities and counties throughout Kansas.”

The Water and Sewer Program is designed to support communities by upgrading and expanding their water and sewer infrastructure. The following cities and counties have been awarded Water and Sewer grants for a total of $2,299,990:

  • Belle Plaine; $476,760; removing nitrates from potable water sources
  • Herndon; $152,583; repairing lagoons
  • Miami County; $305,126; building a lift station to pump sewage
  • Osage City; $470,801; rehabilitating sewer mains and manholes
  • Palco; $417,960; constructing a new water treatment plant
  • Wakefield; $476,760; constructing additional lagoons

The Commercial Rehabilitation program provides funding to assist private property owners in the rehabilitation of blighted structures in downtown commercial districts. The following cities have been awarded Commercial Rehabilitation grants for a total of $593,750:

  • Atchison; $250,000; repairing a historic property downtown
  • Independence; $250,000; rehabilitating a historic downtown building
  • Meriden; $93,750; rehabilitating a local bar and restaurant

Finally, the CDBG Housing program provides funding to support the rehabilitation of housing units and the demolition of blighted structures in communities across the state. One city received a Housing grant award this round:

  • Holyrood; $300,000; rehabilitating eight homes and demolishing three

For more information about CDBG grant programs, click here.

About the Kansas Department of Commerce

As the state’s lead economic development agency, the Kansas Department of Commerce strives to empower individuals, businesses and communities to achieve prosperity in Kansas. Commerce accomplishes its mission by developing relationships with corporations, site location consultants and stakeholders in Kansas, the nation and world. Our strong partnerships allow us to help create an environment for existing Kansas businesses to grow and foster an innovative, competitive landscape for new businesses. Through Commerce’s project successes, Kansas was awarded Area Development Magazine’s prestigious Gold Shovel award in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Governor’s Cup by Site Selection Magazine.

