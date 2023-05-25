Communities Across Kansas Receive Nearly $3.2M CDBG Grant Funding

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced 10 communities received almost $3.2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Grant awards were made in three categories: Water and Sewer, Commercial Rehabilitation, and Housing.

The three programs, which provide crucial funding for community development projects in Kansas, received a total of $3,193,740.

“CDBG grants are tailored to assist in funding broader needs of communities across our great state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These programs play a vital role in the health and well-being of cities and counties throughout Kansas.”

The Water and Sewer Program is designed to support communities by upgrading and expanding their water and sewer infrastructure. The following cities and counties have been awarded Water and Sewer grants for a total of $2,299,990:

Belle Plaine; $476,760; removing nitrates from potable water sources

Herndon; $152,583; repairing lagoons

Miami County; $305,126; building a lift station to pump sewage

Osage City; $470,801; rehabilitating sewer mains and manholes

Palco; $417,960; constructing a new water treatment plant

Wakefield; $476,760; constructing additional lagoons

The Commercial Rehabilitation program provides funding to assist private property owners in the rehabilitation of blighted structures in downtown commercial districts. The following cities have been awarded Commercial Rehabilitation grants for a total of $593,750:

Atchison; $250,000; repairing a historic property downtown

Independence; $250,000; rehabilitating a historic downtown building

Meriden; $93,750; rehabilitating a local bar and restaurant

Finally, the CDBG Housing program provides funding to support the rehabilitation of housing units and the demolition of blighted structures in communities across the state. One city received a Housing grant award this round:

Holyrood; $300,000; rehabilitating eight homes and demolishing three

