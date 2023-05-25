1440 – Technology in Agriculture…Home Weed Control

Adopting Technology in Agriculture, Part 1

Adopting Technology in Agriculutre, Part2

Controlling Weeds at Home

00:01:05 – Adopting Technology in Agriculture, Part 1: Today’s show begins with Tomas Nilsson, faculty member at Olds College of Agriculture and Technology, and Terry Griffin, K-State cropping systems economist. The pair discusses challenges technology faces when trying to be adopted by producers in agriculture.

00:12:08 – Adopting Technology in Agriculture, Part 2: Tomas and Terry continue the show with what Tomas has found from his research in Canada about technology adoption in agriculture. Terry provides insight on Canada’s similarities to Kansas.

Link to Tomas’ report

Link to Tomas’ presentation

Link to Terry’s past interview

Link to Terry’s USDA report

00:23:03 – Controlling Weeds at Home: K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Riley County, Gregg Eyestone, wraps up today’s show by discussing some options for killing, or at least, controlling weeds in the vegetable garden and home landscape.

