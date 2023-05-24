KD 94 News & Community Matters Podcast

156: 5-24-23 SVCF-JULIA RABE & COLLEEN EBERLE

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Julie Rabe and Colleen Eberle with Solomon Valley Community Foundation join us to update us with the foundation and their After Hours event tonight in Beloit. 
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

