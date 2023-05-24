1439 – Swampbuster Rules…Cattle Birth Weight

The Swampbuster Act

Learn More About Wheat

Are Knowing Birth Weights Important?

00:01:07 – The Swampbuster Act, Then and Now: Roger McEowen, K-State and Washburn law professor, starts today’s show with an ag law update. He discusses the Swampbuster Act, Grassley Amendment and the Foster Case.

00:12:05 – Events to Learn More About Wheat: The show continues with Romulo Lollato, K-State wheat production specialist, as he explains upcoming events where attendees have the opportunity to learn about wheat. The K-State Wheat Plot Tours, Wheat Rx and In-Depth Wheat Diagnostic School at K-State are all currently taking place or are very soon.

00:23:05 – Are Knowing Birth Weights Important?: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts round out today’s show with a conversation about the value of birth weights.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.