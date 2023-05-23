KDNS News

Rob Boeve headlines YOLO Summer Kickoff at Glen Elder State Park this Sunday!

By Derek Nester

The Waconda Camping Club announces a free concert featuring Rob Boeve at 7pm Sunday night, May 28th at Glen Elder State Park at the Osage shelter house.

The event is free with a state park pass and all are invited to attend. Bring your lawn chairs, tents, yard games, picnic and dancing shoes. Rob Boeve, a local Beloit resident, will be acoustically entertaining the summer kickoff event. Boeve has graced the stage at Tootsies and several other local venues.

This free event is brought to you by Schoen Funeral Home and Monument, Schoen Auto Repair and Expressions, LLC. The sponsors will also be selling Waconda Lake T-shirts where profits will be donated to the Waconda Cultural Association for lake and camping improvements.

The Waconda Cultural Association will be onsite to pre-sell LakeFest T-shirts. This year’s LakeFest will take part on July 1st. There will be yard game contests, kids’ activities, conests, live auction and raffle. Live music, food vendors and beer garden will begin at noon. The TreeSlayor, a talented chainsaw carver, will entertain at the event. Musical entertainment will include Henry Tice, Chey Knoll, Back2Back and Marzolf Trucking will sponsor DJ Bridwell for the headlining entertainment that night. The amazing firework show over the lake will be at dusk, brought to you by the Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce. The night will be full of fun and activities to help raise money for the Waconda Cultural Association for lake improvements. Sponsors are still wanted for many event activities.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of these events at the lake! The people involved whether it be sponsors, volunteers, campers or attendees all come together to make these awesome events possible.

It’s great that the money raised comes right back for lake and camping improvements! I’m super excited for some big announcements this year!” said Lydia Housh, with the Waconda Camping Club.

Follow the Waconda Cultural Association and join the Waconda Camping Club on facebook today!

To help volunteer or sponsor or for more information on this event or upcoming lake events, contact Lydia via text/call at Becker Autos & Trailers in Beloit at 785-534-1227.

