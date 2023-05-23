KNDY Area Community Events For Summer 2023

With the temperatures warming up across the area, our communities are starting to celebrate the season with celebrations of all kinds. KNDY is here to help you find out about these events with our Summer 2023 Events Guide. Click on the event below and get the most up-to-date information we have about it.
Is your community event missing? Fill out the form here or send us an email here.
Big Blue River Days in MarysvilleDowntown Marysville Kansas Marysville, KS, United States
Big Blue River Days Cruise Night in MarysvilleDowntown Marysville Kansas Marysville, KS, United States
We always kick off the Big Blue River Days with CRUISING!! Grab your friends & fam 👨👩👧👦 hop in your favorite RIDE 🚗🏎🚘🚙🚕🚎 old or new and let's cruise Broadway […]
Big Blue River Days in MarysvilleDowntown Marysville Kansas Marysville, KS, United States
Sam Wymore Days in Wymore, NebraskaWymore Nebraska Wymore, NE, United States
Sam Wymore Days in Wymore, NebraskaWymore Nebraska Wymore, NE, United States
Sam Wymore Days in Wymore, NebraskaWymore Nebraska Wymore, NE, United States
Annual Diller Picnic in Diller, Nebraska
In 2023 we're celebrating the 126th Annual Diller Picnic. The 3-day event brings hundreds of people to our small town of only 280 people. We've jam-packed the Picnic with multiple […]
Washington County Rodeo
The Washington County Rodeo returns June 16th & 17th at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Washington, Kansas. After the Friday Night performance it will be ROCKIN' with DJ Dusty Bonar! […]
Annual Diller Picnic in Diller, Nebraska
In 2023 we're celebrating the 126th Annual Diller Picnic. The 3-day event brings hundreds of people to our small town of only 280 people. We've jam-packed the Picnic with multiple […]
Washington County Rodeo
The Washington County Rodeo returns June 16th & 17th at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Washington, Kansas. After the Friday Night performance it will be ROCKIN' with DJ Dusty Bonar! […]
Annual Diller Picnic in Diller, Nebraska
In 2023 we're celebrating the 126th Annual Diller Picnic. The 3-day event brings hundreds of people to our small town of only 280 people. We've jam-packed the Picnic with multiple […]
Homestead Days 2023 in Beatrice, Nebraska
https://beatricechamber.com/homestead-days TUESDAY, JUNE 20 6:30pm – The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies, The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854-1859 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 8:30am – 9:30am – Bird Watching […]
Homestead Days 2023 in Beatrice, Nebraska
https://beatricechamber.com/homestead-days TUESDAY, JUNE 20 6:30pm – The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies, The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854-1859 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 8:30am – 9:30am – Bird Watching […]
Homestead Days 2023 in Beatrice, Nebraska
https://beatricechamber.com/homestead-days TUESDAY, JUNE 20 6:30pm – The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies, The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854-1859 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 8:30am – 9:30am – Bird Watching […]
Homestead Days 2023 in Beatrice, Nebraska
https://beatricechamber.com/homestead-days TUESDAY, JUNE 20 6:30pm – The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies, The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854-1859 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 8:30am – 9:30am – Bird Watching […]
Homestead Days 2023 in Beatrice, Nebraska
https://beatricechamber.com/homestead-days TUESDAY, JUNE 20 6:30pm – The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies, The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854-1859 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 8:30am – 9:30am – Bird Watching […]
Frankfort Summerfest 2023 in Frankfort
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078235383229 First National Bank in Frankfort is our HEADLINE SPONSOR for the Summerfest Streetdance featuring Johnny Woods.🤩🕺
Homestead Days 2023 in Beatrice, Nebraska
https://beatricechamber.com/homestead-days TUESDAY, JUNE 20 6:30pm – The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies, The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory 1854-1859 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 8:30am – 9:30am – Bird Watching […]
Marshall County Fair in Blue RapidsMarshall County Fairgrounds Blue Rapids, KS, United States
Schedule (updated 4/19/23) July 13-18, 2023 Friday, July 7 8 am — Pre-Fair Judging Thursday, July 13 9 am — Horse Show 5 pm — Horse Speed Events (Rain date […]
Marshall County Fair in Blue RapidsMarshall County Fairgrounds Blue Rapids, KS, United States
Schedule (updated 4/19/23) July 13-18, 2023 Friday, July 7 8 am — Pre-Fair Judging Thursday, July 13 9 am — Horse Show 5 pm — Horse Speed Events (Rain date […]
Marshall County Fair in Blue RapidsMarshall County Fairgrounds Blue Rapids, KS, United States
Schedule (updated 4/19/23) July 13-18, 2023 Friday, July 7 8 am — Pre-Fair Judging Thursday, July 13 9 am — Horse Show 5 pm — Horse Speed Events (Rain date […]
Marshall County Fair in Blue RapidsMarshall County Fairgrounds Blue Rapids, KS, United States
Schedule (updated 4/19/23) July 13-18, 2023 Friday, July 7 8 am — Pre-Fair Judging Thursday, July 13 9 am — Horse Show 5 pm — Horse Speed Events (Rain date […]
Marshall County Fair in Blue RapidsMarshall County Fairgrounds Blue Rapids, KS, United States
Schedule (updated 4/19/23) July 13-18, 2023 Friday, July 7 8 am — Pre-Fair Judging Thursday, July 13 9 am — Horse Show 5 pm — Horse Speed Events (Rain date […]
Marshall County Fair in Blue RapidsMarshall County Fairgrounds Blue Rapids, KS, United States
Schedule (updated 4/19/23) July 13-18, 2023 Friday, July 7 8 am — Pre-Fair Judging Thursday, July 13 9 am — Horse Show 5 pm — Horse Speed Events (Rain date […]