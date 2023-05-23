Kansas News

KDHE Announces Increase in Benefits for Individual Participants in the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The Kansas Farmers Market Nutrition program provides low-income seniors coupons to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced that the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) is increasing the value of coupons for low-income seniors from $35 to $50. The coupons are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Seniors can apply at local distribution agencies between Thursday, June 1 and Friday, September 15, 2023, or until benefits are gone.

The coupons will be sent at once and available in $5 increments. These coupons can be redeemed from authorized vendors at participating farmers’ markets, which will be identified with signage showing they are authorized to accept the coupons.

Seniors are eligible if they complete an application and are 60 years or older or at least 55 years old and a member of an Indian Tribal Organization. Eligible seniors must also have an annual gross household income (before taxes are withheld) at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

Eligible foods to purchase with the KSFMNP coupons from authorized farmers at participating farmers markets are defined as fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, locally produced honey and cut herbs produced in Kansas under normal growing conditions.

“The KSFMNP helps support Kansas seniors and our local Kansas farmers at farmers markets,” said Courtney Koenig, KSFMNP coordinator. “The program is great because it brings new people to the markets, increases sales for farmers and provides nutritious foods to people who need it.”

Seniors can find more information on the KSFMNP coupons by visiting the KSFMNP website.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

