Governor Kelly Urges Congress to Support Kansas Aviation and F-35 Fighter Jet Production

By Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly sent letters to members of the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services Committees and Defense Appropriations Subcommittees urging them to support the aviation industry, create jobs, and encourage economic development in Kansas by supporting the F-35 Lightning II program. She requested the chairmen and ranking members support the president’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for 83 F-35 fighter jets and at least six additional aircraft.

“Enhancing F-35 production is important to Kansas’ future as it generates economic opportunities for our residents and supports American national security,” Governor Laura Kelly wrote. “The combined benefits of job creation, defense modernization, and our state’s aviation expertise make the F-35 program valuable for Kansas and the United States.”

The F-35 offers advanced capabilities that strengthen the United States’ global alliances, deter adversaries, and create high-quality manufacturing and engineering jobs. With 37 F-35 supplier locations in Kansas, the program supports nearly 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kansas and has an annual economic impact of more than $541 million.

Read Governor Kelly’s letter here.

