The Beloit Boy Scouts have partnered with BCNR Solutions E-waste recycling and will have an event where you can drop off your old electronics you do not want.

E-waste Recycling Event Hosted by Boy Scouts and BCNR Solutions E-Waste Recycling on June 3, 2023, from 10 – 1 pm. Located at The North Campus, next to the Port Library. Enter on North Hersey and follow the signs. A boy scout or BCNR Crew member will help assist you.”