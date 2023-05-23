1438 – Economic Overview of 2022…Dairy Supply Preparation

KFMA Executive Summary Overview

00:01:08 – KFMA Executive Summary Overview: The show begins with Kansas Farm Management Association Executive Director, Mark Dikeman. He gives an overview of the 2022 KFMA Executive Summary.

00:12:01 – KFMA’s Associations 2022 Economic Review: Kansas Farm Management Extension Ag Economists, Glenn Conover, Trenton Hargrave, Lucas Sudbeck, Dillon Rapp, Clay Simons and Lindsay Bryant continue today’s show as they discuss how 2022 faired for producers in their association from the KFMA Executive Summary.

00:23:00 – Preparing Dairy Supplies for the Year: Concluding today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk. He says there may be limited straw available for bedding this year and dairy farmers should secure their supplies.

