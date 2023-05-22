The Sports Ticket 5-22-23 Cory Beougher, Lakeside & Jamie Wolters, Osborne-State Golf Preview

Sports Director Dusty Deines is joined by head coaches Cory Beougher of Lakeside and Jamie Wolters of Osborne to preview the Sand Greens and 1A State Golf meets starting on Monday.
