The Sports Ticket 5-22-23 Cory Beougher, Lakeside & Jamie Wolters, Osborne-State Golf Preview

Sports Director Dusty Deines is joined by head coaches Cory Beougher of Lakeside and Jamie Wolters of Osborne to preview the Sand Greens and 1A State Golf meets starting on Monday.
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

