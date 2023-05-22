Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/15/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to re-appoint Fritz Blaske as chairman for the remainder of the 2023 year. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 05/08/2023 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting as amended. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For additional cost on 72 x 38 tube purchase with heavier gauge

$1,216.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109441

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer that the County will assist streambank stabilization on Elm Creek on 11th Rd in Blue Rapids City Township. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Sanofi Pasteur Inc

For private vaccine – Menquadfi

$7,045.06-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6829

GlaxoSmithKline

For private vaccines – Boostrix/Havrix

$3,274.24-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6828

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the abatements as presented with a tax amount of $6,868.52. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to grant a second extension to Ken & Zita Duensing/Kirk & Lisa Duensing at 308 Alcove Dr, Blue Rapids, KS for their Neighborhood Revitalization project, the extension will be through the end of this year. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar has received a request from Elizabeth Olson for an increase of her attorney contract for the 2024 year to $2,600/month. The Board is in favor of this increase and will allow Clerk of the District Court Danielle Boyle to more accurately budget for the upcoming year.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:50 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and County Appraiser Francine Crome present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:10 a.m. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and County Appraiser Francine Crome present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome returned to the meeting with a recommendation to hire Laura Butler as Clk I St I at the rate of $19.57/hr effective June 5, 2023. Unanimous. Ms. Butler already has a vacation scheduled for June 19-23, 2023 and is aware that this will be taken without pay.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Laura Butler as Clk I St I in the Appraiser’s office at the rate of $19.57/hour effective June 5, 2023. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 10:29 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.