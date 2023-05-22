Hewitt Named Next Beloit Wrestling Coach

Recently, the USD 273 Board of Education approved the hire of a familiar name to lead the Beloit High School wrestling team on the heels of long-time coach Andy Niemczyk’s retirement. They did not have to look far as assistant coach Cade Hewitt, a 2009 graduate of Beloit High will take over the reins of the storied program.

Hewitt is no stranger to success himself, working his way through the kids program and into junior high and high school wrestling in Beloit. Hewitt took fourth place in the KSHSAA 3-2-1A State Tournament as a junior at 130# and was a State runner-up as a senior in the 135# weight class.

After graduating from K-State, Hewitt moved back to Beloit and has been an assistant under Andy Niemczyk the past three seasons. Niemczyk announced his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 season after leading the program for 37 years. In that time, Beloit won a state title in 2007 and placed as a team at state five times. Cade Hewitt was one 97 individual state placers under Niemczyk and he knows the challenge that is ahead of him following a legend.

Hewitt also gave his thoughts on how to build and sustain the success in the program.

For a full interview with the new head coach of the Beloit wrestling team, listen to the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com on Tuesday morning. The show begins at 9:10.