EDP Renewables’ Meridian Way Wind Farm Celebrates 15 Years of Renewable Energy Production and Local Benefits in Kansas

Concordia, Kansas, May 23, 2023 — EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a leading renewable energy developer and the fourth-largest wind operator in North America, is commemorating its Meridian Way Wind Farm’s fifteenth-anniversary celebration. The two-phase 201-megawatt (MW) project in Cloud County, Kansas, produces enough energy to power the equivalent of 54,000 Kansas homes annually. The project has also provided significant economic and environmental benefits for the local community as well as the state.

Meridian Way represents an estimated capital investment of approximately $442 million and provides significant economic benefits to the community through job creation and funding to the local community. During construction, the project created 246 full-time equivalent jobs and currently employs 25 permanent positions responsible for operating the project. Meridian Way has also contributed more than $17 million of spending within 50 miles of the project, supporting local businesses such as restaurants, gas stations, hotels, and shops. In addition, the wind farm has disbursed more than $11.8 million to landowners who participate in the project through lease agreements.

Beyond economic support, wind energy also has a positive effect on the environment. Meridian Way saves more than 357 million gallons of water each year, which is the amount of water conventional generation sources would need to produce the same amount of energy capacity as the wind farm.

“Meridian Way’s 15th anniversary celebration highlights Kansas’s renewable energy strides and brings excitement for what’s to come in the future,” Ethan Mahin, Operations Manager – Meridian Way Wind Farm, said. “The local community has long been a key player in and contributor to Meridian Way’s success as well as to EDP Renewables’ mission of producing clean, sustainable energy for all, and we look forward to continuing to work with them and the project’s other supportive stakeholders for years to come.”

EDPR NA is a renewable energy leader in Kansas, with 599 MW of operating capacity and an active development pipeline in the state. In addition to Meridian Way, the company operates the 199-MW Prairie Queen Wind Farm in Allen County and the 199-MW Waverly Wind Farm in Coffey County. EDPR NA’s Kansas projects represent an estimated capital investment of more than $1 billion.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 58 wind farms, nine solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 8,800 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 8,200 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 950 employees, EDPR NA’s highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america.

About EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is the fourth largest renewable energy producer worldwide, with a presence in 28 markets across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific. Based in Madrid and with main regional offices in Houston, São Paulo, and Singapore, EDPR has a robust development portfolio with first-class assets and a market-leading operational capability in renewables. These include wind onshore, utility-scale and distributed solar, wind offshore (through its 50/50 JV – OW), and technologies complementary to renewables such as batteries and green hydrogen.

EDPR’s employee-centered policies resulted in its recognition as a Top Workplace 2022 in the United States, Top Employer 2022 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Portugal, and Poland) and Brazil, as well as its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

EDPR is a division of EDP (Euronext: EDP), a leader in the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Besides its strong presence in renewables (with EDPR and hydro operations), EDP has an integrated utility presence in Portugal, Spain, and Brazil, including electricity networks, client solutions, and energy management. EDP – EDPR’s main shareholder – has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 14 consecutive years, recently being named the most sustainable electricity company on the Index.