1437 – Cattle Market Update…Not Clear Ponds

Cattle Market Update

Mental Health in Agriculture

Why a Pond isn’t Clear

00:01:07 – Cattle Market Update: Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State livestock economist, begins today’s show with a cattle market update. He says producers may currently be having to reduce their herds this year but hopefully with more moisture that will change.

derrell.peel@okstate.edu

Link to Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

00:12:05 – Mental Health in Agriculture:The show continues with Cottonwood Extension District’s agriculture and natural resources agent Alicia Boor as she discusses mental health. Agriculture is often a stressful career so Alicia shares tips to help overcome difficult times.

Link to Stress and Resiliency Team

Link to Kansas Agricultural Mediation Services

Link to Farm Management on AgManager.info

00:23:05 – Why a Pond isn’t Clear: Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, rounds out today’s show talking about why ponds aren’t clear. He says the ponds are usually still fine for livestock to drink from.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

