KCC schedules July public hearings on Evergy rate increase application

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has scheduled three public hearings in July to give Evergy customers an opportunity to learn more about the company’s recent rate increase request and to make comments before the Commission. The application, filed with the KCC on April 25, requests a rate increase of $14.24 per month for Evergy Central customers and $3.47 for Evergy Metro customers.

The Evergy Central service area includes Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence, among other towns and rural areas. The Every Metro service area includes Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area.

Public hearings will be held in Topeka, Overland Park, and Wichita. See below for details:

Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 p.m.
Washburn Institute of Technology
Main Conference Center, Building A
5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka, KS

Thursday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m.
KU Edwards BEST Conference Center
12600 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park, KS

Thursday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m.
Wichita State University, Low Auditorium
Hughes Metropolitan Complex
5014 E 29th St. North, Wichita, KS

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual option via Zoom is available to allow remote participants to comment. Advance registration on the KCC’s website is required for those participating by Zoom. The hearings will be broadcast on the KCC’s YouTube channel for viewing only.

The Commission will also accept written comments regarding the rate increase request through 5 p.m., September 29, 2023, on its website, by mail to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or by calling the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

The Commission will issue an order on the application on or before January 4, 2024.

