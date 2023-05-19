1436 – Waiting for Harvest…Much Needed Rain

Waiting for Harvest in the Grain Markets

Celebrating Beef Month

Improvement in the Drought Monitor

00:01:07 – Waiting for Harvest in the Grain Markets: The show begins with Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist with a grain market update. He says there are some differences in bushels per acre predictions but we will have to wait until combines get into the fields to know.

Link to Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Celebrating Beef Month: Travis O’Quinn, K-State meat scientist, and A.J. Tarpoff, K-State beef veterinarian continue today’s show by discussing how the beef industry has evolved in past years. Consumer preferences and how cattle are cared for continue to adapt.

00:23:05 – Improvement in the Drought Monitor: Concluding this week’s programming is K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond with his weekly weather update. He says the drought monitor in Kansas is showing some improvement because of recent rain.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K-State campus in Manhattan.