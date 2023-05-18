The Sports Ticket 5-18-23 TYLER ODLE BELOIT SOFTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPS

Sports Director Dusty Deines is joined by Beloit Softball coach Tyler Odle as the Lady Trojans won the Regional title on Wednesday and are headed to 3A State in Manhattan next week.
