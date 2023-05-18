TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 5-18-23 TYLER ODLE BELOIT SOFTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPS

Sports Director Dusty Deines is joined by Beloit Softball coach Tyler Odle as the Lady Trojans won the Regional title on Wednesday and are headed to 3A State in Manhattan next week.
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

